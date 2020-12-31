Man dead, 2 others injured in Clinton County crash

A head-on crash on SR 26 resulted in a 41-year-old man's death.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A man is dead after a head-on crash in Clinton County. It happened just after 6 a.m. Thursday on State Road 26 near County Road 1000 West.

Kiera Williams, 23, was driving westbound on State Road 26 when she tried to pass another car. While trying to pass, she pulled into the path of 41-year-old Troy Trent, who was driving eastbound on State Road 26.

The two vehicles crashed, head-on, in the eastbound lane of the road. Trent's vehicle wound up in a field south of the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams and the passenger in her car, 25-year-old Quincy Smith, were transported to hospitals for treatment.