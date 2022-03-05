Man critically wounded in near west side house fire

Four adults and a dog were displaced as a result of the fire. IFD Victims Assistance is working with the Red Cross to provide them with shelter.

INDIANAPOLIS — Medics took a 59-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out at his home on the near west side of Indianapolis.

Firefighters were called to a home on Elder Avenue, between 10th Street and West Washington Street, at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

They arrived to find heavy fire bursting from the home.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said a 59-year-old man, who was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, told firefighters that he had discarded a cigarette into a metal container on his front porch. However, he had forgotten the container had gasoline in it.

The container erupted in flames, which ultimately led to a large portion of the home burning.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in 15 minutes.

