Man critically wounded in near west side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Medics took a 59-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out at his home on the near west side of Indianapolis.
Firefighters were called to a home on Elder Avenue, between 10th Street and West Washington Street, at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
They arrived to find heavy fire bursting from the home.
The Indianapolis Fire Department said a 59-year-old man, who was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, told firefighters that he had discarded a cigarette into a metal container on his front porch. However, he had forgotten the container had gasoline in it.
The container erupted in flames, which ultimately led to a large portion of the home burning.
Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in 15 minutes.
Four adults and a dog were displaced as a result of the fire. IFD Victims Assistance is working with the Red Cross to provide them with shelter.
Firefighters are investigating the exact cause of the blaze but IFD said they believe it to be accidental.