Man critically injured after single-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County

Investigators determined the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash in the 2500 block of North County Line Road West in Otterbein.

OTTERBEIN, Ind. — A 79-year-old man is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Tippecanoe County.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office and Otterbein Area Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash around 5:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of North County Line Road West in Otterbein, Indiana.

Officers said a 2019 Honda CRV, driven by 79-year-old William Hollis, of Otterbein, was going north on North County Line Road West and went off the right side of the road due to the icy conditions.

According to officers, the vehicle went into a field, flipped and ejected Hollis from the passenger's side. Hollis was taken to an area hospital in critical condition with a head injury but was then transferred to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment.

Investigators determined Hollis wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but said alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in the crash.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind drivers to slow down, avoid traveling during snow or ice events, and always wear your seatbelt when driving and riding in any vehicle.

Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies responded to 64 crashes and 19 slide-offs Saturday night due to icy roads.