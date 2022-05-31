Man critically injured in Greenfield crash after allegedly injuring officer, leading police on chase

The crash happened near the intersection of East Davis Road and South Morristown Pike in Greenfield.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man was critically injured in a crash in Greenfield after injuring an Anderson police officer in an incident that led to a police chase Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.

Tuesday morning, Anderson police officers responded to the Baymont by Wyndham Anderson hotel to investigate a stolen vehicle.

As they approached, officers saw a male suspect exiting the stolen car. The officers made contact with the man, who pulled away from them and reentered the car, police said.

After multiple attempts to get the man out of the car, the suspect drove off. An officer inside the car at the time fell from the vehicle, Anderson police said.

The officer sustained minor injuries in the incident, ISP said. The Anderson Police Department said the officer was receiving treatment late Tuesday morning.

Investigating officers tracked the car via GPS, relaying information to Indiana State Police. Shortly after 7:15 a.m., ISP troopers located the car near Apple Street and Morristown Pike in Greenfield. Officers from the Greenfield Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff's Office responded.

The suspect fled police again, driving south on Morristown Pike. After failing to stop at the intersection of South Morristown Pike and East Davis Road, the suspect lost control of the car, which left the road, struck and broke a utility pole, and hit several trees.

The male suspect was extricated from the vehicle by the Greenfield Fire Department and transported to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Indiana State Police detectives and crash reconstructionists responded to the scene to begin an investigation, which is ongoing.

Morristown Pike remained closed south of Davis Road as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.