IMPD: Man critically injured in near east side crash

The crash happened at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Beville Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was critically injured in a crash on Indianapolis' near east side Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m. Sept. 27, officers responded to the crash at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Beville Avenue, less than a half mile from Rural Street. 

One adult male driver was transported to a local hospital in "extremely critical condition," IMPD said, while an adult female driver was described as "stable." 

No other injuries were reported from the crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man was driving westbound on East Washington Street when he made a U-turn and was struck by the female driver, who was traveling eastbound, police said.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

