Man charged in I-465 road rage shooting

Investigators said 20-year-old Xavion Eubank, of Indianapolis, fired at least one shot at another driver's car during a road rage incident on I-465.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — A 20-year-old Indianapolis man is charged for a road rage shooting on Interstate 465 Saturday afternoon.

Indiana State Police said just after 1 p.m., troopers were called to a report of a road rage incident that led to gunfire.

Investigators said 20-year-old Xavion Eubank fired at least one shot at another driver's car during a road rage incident on I-465. No one was injured in the shooting.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the arrest.

The person, who called 911 after the shooting, was able to give troopers a detailed description of Eubank's red Nissan.

The caller also told troopers that the shooter, later identified as Eubank, was exiting from I-465 onto I-65 north on the city's south side — directly toward an area where troopers were at the scene of an unrelated crash.

State police said within minutes of the 911 call, troopers saw the suspect pass the crash scene and pulled over the car.

Eubank was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail.

According to court documents, Eubank admitted firing a round at the pick-up truck being driven by the other driver. That driver's truck was not hit in the shooting.

Eubank allegedly told investigators he had been in a recent road rage incident where someone shot at him and so he was concerned for his safety in this road rage incident.

Eubank is charged with intimidation and criminal recklessness.