Man accused of driving nearly 100 mph moments before deadly east Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was allegedly going nearly 100 mph moments before a deadly crash on the east side the day after Christmas.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 8300 block of East Washington Street, east of South Franklin Road.

Multiple witnesses told police they saw Bendrick Phillips Ford Crown Victoria going around 100 mph right before the crash. Investigators said data from the car showed Phillips was going 95 mph and had the pedal to the floor. The speed limit in that area was 35 mph.

Phillips' car collided with a red Chevrolet HHR, killing the driver, Jaiden Marion. A passenger in the car was left in critical condition.

Phillips and a passenger in his car were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators found Marion was pulling in to a Dollar General when Phillips car slammed into the passenger door. The force of the collision sent Marion's car spinning and rolling before coming to a stop on its side.

In an interview with police, the passenger in Phillips' car told officers she told Phillips multiple times to slow down.

Police claim, Phillips said he was just test driving the car after he bought and picked it up.