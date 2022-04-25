Man charged in deadly shooting at Lawrence sandwich shop changes plea

Jaylen Ryle is accused in the August 2019 death of Connor Turner at the Penn Station restaurant on Pendleton Pike.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — A man charged in connection with the 2019 death of a 17-year-old has reached a plea deal in the case.

Jaylen Ryle is accused in the shooting death of Connor Turner at the Penn Station restaurant on Pendleton Pike on Aug. 10, 2019. Turner was shot nearly a dozen times, according to court documents.

Ten spent 9mm casings were recovered from inside the business.

Court documents indicate a murder charge is being dropped and Ryle will plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter. A sentence of 30 years, with three years suspended, will be imposed on May 6.

As part of the agreement, Ryle will also plead guilty to battery on another inmate at the Marion County Jail in August 2020 and will receive an additional year of probation.

According to an affidavit, Turner entered the restaurant and Ryle arrived 15 minutes later. After about two minutes, Turner walked toward the front of the business, exchanged words with Ryle, untucked his shirt and placed his hands out, palms facing toward Ryle. Then, Ryle pulled a handgun from the right side of his waistline and fired multiple shots at Turner from close range. As Turner attempted to run away, he fell face down onto the floor. Ryle moved closer and continued to fire shots. Turner died later at a hospital.