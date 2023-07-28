Man charged for shooting into south side home

Police arrested Jeffrey Rybolt for allegedly firing shots at a home two weeks ago.

INDIANAPOLIS — Debra David was at her home on Caven Street on Indy's south side the morning of July 14 when bullets ripped through her walls, nearly hitting her.

"I could've been killed, I could've had kids in there. My dog was in there," said David. "I was just sitting on my bed, the side of my bed. Looking at my phone."

Security camera video shows a white SUV drive down Caven Street and fire several shots through the front before taking off. Police were unable to locate any shell casings and believe they stayed inside the car.

David said the day before the shooting, her boyfriend shared security camera footage on social media of a man with a gun at the park behind their house. In the video, the man is getting into a white SUV. Police say it's the same car that was driven during the drive-by shooting.

David thinks they were targeted as retaliation. She's thankful she's OK and has no hard feelings towards the shooter.

"I forgive him already," said David.

IMPD says its message is clear to anyone who chooses to settle disputes with gunfire.

"We're going to hold you accountable and responsible," said IMPD Ofc. William Young. "Certainly concerning whenever we have shots being fired into homes. You don't know what's on the other side of that wall."

Friday, Jeffery Rybolt was charged with two counts of criminal recklessness and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. At the time of the shooting, Rybolt was on probation for an armed robbery in 2021.