Man arrested with gun on Arsenal Technical High School campus

IPS Police arrested David Brown, 28, on charges of carrying a handgun on school property, possession of a firearm on school property, and possession of marijuana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools Police arrested a man they say was found trespassing with a gun and ammunition on the Arsenal Tech High School campus on the first day of classes.

Police found no evidence of a threat to students or staff. But a search of 28-year-old David Brown's Brown’s backpack landed him in jail.

IPS Police responded about 11:40 a.m. Monday to a report of a suspicious man near the football field. Police say they confronted Brown near the concession stand. As they approached, they could smell marijuana and he was holding a green leafy object in his hand.

Court records show Brown's backpack was full of trouble. Police allegedly found a semi-automatic handgun with a magazine loaded with nine bullets. There was no bullet in the chamber. The search also found a jar almost full of marijuana and supplies for selling it, an unopened bottle of alcoholic beverage, and a debit card belonging to a woman.

The football field is a significant distance from classroom buildings on the Tech campus. Court records offer no reason why Brown was on school property.

Brown is charged with unlawfully carrying a handgun on school property, possession of a firearm on school property, and possession of marijuana. His initial court hearing on those charges is Thursday.

Brown is ordered to stay away from the school once he is released from jail.

The prosecutor asked for greater than standard bond in the case because of Brown allegedly having a handgun and drugs on school property. The judge denied the motion, setting a $15,000 surety bond.