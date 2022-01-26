25-year-old man arrested after blocking traffic for street racing on I-465 on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 25-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested Saturday night on the city's east side after blocking traffic on Interstate 465 for street racing.
Indiana State Police responded to multiple reports of vehicles blocking traffic on I-465, near 56th Street, around 11:15 p.m. Callers said several cars were lined up across the lanes to stop traffic so other vehicles could race.
Troopers arrived and found what appeared to be an organized street race happening.
Martin Greene, 25, of Indianapolis, was pulled over and arrested after blocking traffic in northbound lanes of I-465. He is preliminarily charged with obstruction of traffic with a motor vehicle and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
Investigators believe the groups involved in Saturday's street race were also responsible for a similar incident that happened Sept. 25, 2021.
