Man arrested after crashing into police car during chase spanning Bartholomew, Johnson counties

EDINBURGH, Ind. — A man was arrested on more than a half-dozen preliminary charges after an overnight police chase through Bartholomew and Johnson counties during which a police car was struck.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, a deputy chief with the Edinburgh Police Department attempted to pull over a pickup truck, which police said had been reported stolen, near the Bartholomew County/Johnson County line.

The driver, described by police as a 56-year-old man, fled north on U.S. 31 into Franklin, and eventually into a field near Youngs Creek, where it hit a Johnson County sheriff's deputy's car.

The deputy was not injured.

The pickup truck then traveled southbound on U.S. 31 into Edinburgh, where the man drove through another field near Hendricks Ford Road. Police said the man eventually exited the truck and ran.

After a nearly hour-long search for the man, a Bartholomew County deputy and his K9 dog located him in a field north of County Road 950 North and U.S. 31. The suspect was bitten by the K9 and taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to Johnson Memorial Health hospital for treatment for the bite before being taken to the Johnson County Jail.

The man faces the following preliminary charges, Edinburgh police said: