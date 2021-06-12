Man arrested at same location where his brother was shot and killed by police last year

Joshua Griffin was arrested at the same location where his younger brother Dreasjon Reed died last year after an exchange of gunfire with a Metro officer.

INDIANAPOLIS — The brother of a man killed by a Metro police officer last year got into big trouble with the law at the same location Saturday afternoon.

IMPD arrested 31-year-old Joshua Griffin at 62nd Street and Michigan Road around 1 p.m. Saturday. It's the same location his younger brother Dreasjon Reed died after an exchange of gunfire with a Metro officer last year.

According to an incident report filed by Officer Jalen Christian-Moss, officers confiscated a white powder substance described as cocaine. The report indicates it was under five grams but classified as a felony. The officers reportedly also confiscated drug paraphernalia which is a misdemeanor. The 31-year-old is also in trouble for driving while suspended with a prior conviction within the past 10 years.

The 62nd Street and Michigan Road location has been a go-to spot for family and friends of Reed since that's where he lost his life. Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury announced the grand jury decided no criminal charges should be filed against the IMPD officer involved in Reed's shooting death.

IMPD Officer Dejoure Mercer shot and killed Reed on May 6, 2020, after a vehicle pursuit.

Reed streamed part of the police chase where he ended up stopping the car at 62nd Street and Michigan Road on the city's northwest side.

The incident report involving Reed's brother Joshua Griffin does not detail why he was at the location Saturday afternoon.

For months after the shooting, a memorial dedicated to Reed stayed on display with people periodically visiting the site.