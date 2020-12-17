Man arrested after leading police on chase from Indy's near west side to Whiteland

Police said the suspect was tossing out random items at police to try to slow them down. Police ended the chase with a PIT maneuver.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested after leading police on a chase from the near west side to the south side early Thursday morning.

IMPD was called around 2:15 a.m. about a man in a black truck sitting in someone's driveaway. Police said the person who called police had problems with the suspect before and that the suspect had a history of running from police.

Police said the suspect left before the cops arrived to the address. The suspect had a felony warrant for his arrest and was believed to be armed.

The chase started around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Holt Road and Oliver Avenue on the near west side of Indianapolis.

The chase ended just after 2:40 a.m. on I-65 south near Whiteland, where police set up a PIT maneuver.