Man arrested after alleged road rage incident on I-70

50-year-old Louis Halsey Jr. was arrested and faces multiple charges in connection with the incident.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly waving a handgun at another driver during what police said was a road rage incident on I-70.

On June 20th, 2023 around 3:30 p.m. the Indiana State Police Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a road rage encounter in which one of the involved parties was said to have waved a handgun at another driver.

Troopers reportedly arrived with the victim shortly after the call and began an investigation.

During the investigation, troopers said they were able to view a recording of the incident that was captured on a privately owned vehicle video system which helped identify a suspect vehicle and a suspect.

They then allegedly went to a residence believed to be where the suspect lived and located him there.

The man was identified as 50-year-old Louis Halsey Jr. and after speaking with him, and examining evidence discovered by the troopers, Halsey Jr. was arrested on probable cause of Intimidation, a level 5 felony and false informing, a class A misdemeanor.