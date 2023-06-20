x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man arrested after alleged road rage incident on I-70

50-year-old Louis Halsey Jr. was arrested and faces multiple charges in connection with the incident.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly waving a handgun at another driver during what police said was a road rage incident on I-70.

On June 20th, 2023 around 3:30 p.m. the Indiana State Police Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a road rage encounter in which one of the involved parties was said to have waved a handgun at another driver. 

Troopers reportedly arrived with the victim shortly after the call and began an investigation. 

During the investigation, troopers said they were able to view a recording of the incident that was captured on a privately owned vehicle video system which helped identify a suspect vehicle and a suspect. 

They then allegedly went to a residence believed to be where the suspect lived and located him there. 

The man was identified as 50-year-old Louis Halsey Jr. and after speaking with him, and examining evidence discovered by the troopers, Halsey Jr. was arrested on probable cause of Intimidation, a level 5 felony and false informing, a class A misdemeanor. 

He was transported to the Marion County Jail and incarcerated, according to police.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Monumental Yoga returns to downtown Indianapolis

Before You Leave, Check This Out