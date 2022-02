Fire crews said the man and his dog became stuck in high water near County Road 425 East and County Road 650 North.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A man and his dog are safe after being rescued from high water in Madison County.

The East Madison Fire Territory said the truck became stuck in high water near County Road 425 East and County Road 650 North around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Emergency crews assisted the man and his dog out of the high water without incident.