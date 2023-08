Eddie Jones is due in court Aug. 21 and is charged with the murder of Trooper Aaron Smith.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The man charged with murder in the death of Trooper Aaron Smith is due in court.

Eddie Jones, 18, is accused of hitting Trooper Smith with a car during a police chase in June. Trooper Smith was attempting to throw stop-sticks in the path of Jones when Jones swerved and struck the trooper.