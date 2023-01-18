Major section of Soldiers & Sailors Monument closing next week

13News was told the first sign that there were issues was when water began leaking into the monument.

INDIANAPOLIS — A major section of the Soldiers & Sailors Monument will close next week so crews can restore and repair the monument.

Crews removed some of the steps on the north side and found that the drainage system had failed. Additionally, water got between the limestone and the concrete and the limestone is crumbling.

The monument is a national historic landmark, so not only do stakeholders want the repairs done right, but Brig. Gen. J. Stewart Goodwin told 13News that they have to be done right.

Next week, a fence will go up on the north side of the monument so work can begin on fixing the steps.

Goodwin said they were able to find a quarry, located on the west side of Indianapolis, where the original stone was taken out of. That quarry will be used to replace the crumbling limestone.

After that, they'll tackle the south side of the monument and do the same thing.

It's an $8.2 million job that will be paid for by the state.

The project is expected to take 30-45 weeks.

The observation deck will remain open the entire time the monument is under constriction.