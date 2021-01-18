Main break prompts Bloomington water boil advisory

Sunday's break on South Walnut Street led to a boil advisory until Tuesday morning.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington Utilities issued a precautionary water boil advisory until Tuesday morning for businesses in the area of South Walnut Street, near East Miller Drive.

A water main broke Sunday, forcing emergency repair, and water service was shut off for 27 addresses, according to CBU. Those customers, including McDonald's, Starbucks and the Monroe Community Schools building on North Drive, are now under the boil advisory until 9 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 19.

Bloomington South High School is not listed in the advisory.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management requires all public water systems to issue an alert when the pressure drops below 20 psi in the water main. Those affected should follow the instructions below:

Immediately after your normal water pressure is restored, run COLD water from a sink or tub until clear water flows from the faucet.

Boil all water used for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene for at least 5 minutes prior to consumption.

It is not necessary to boil water for other uses.

Businesses in the 1800 block of South Walnut Street through the 2100 block are included in the advisory. CBU customers may refer to the CBU website to see the list of specific addresses affected.