'Magical night for everybody' | Muncie special needs prom brings joy to hundreds

The annual event was created ten years ago by two Delaware County moms.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Lifelong memories were created Saturday at a special needs prom in Muncie.

For the last decade, two Delaware County moms have organized this magical night and hundreds of people attend.

A special prom for special people, an event giving families moments they will never forget

"It's three hours of the most perfect time of the year. The world is perfect for three hours," said co-founder Mindy Kemper. "One night a year, they get to put on their best duds and get to come out here and dance."

800 people of all ages came out to the prom.

"There's so much joy when you go in here and see them dancing and laughing," co-founder Lynne Hatfield said.

For ten years, Kemper and Hatfield have worked hard to raise money to provide free prom dresses and tuxes for people taking part in the event. Then they throw this free prom for them and their friends and family so they can dance like no ones watching.

"To be able to attend something that was just for them, where not only them, but as parents to be able to let our guard down and to know that people aren't staring at us or judging us," said Kemper.

And to see them actually be welcomed and it's all about them," Hatfield added.

"They're just like everybody else," said Lana Andrews, whose two sons were enjoying the prom. "They just want to be included and accepted for who they are."

Andrews said there's nothing like seeing them out on the dance floor.