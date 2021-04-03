Madison County renews syringe exchange program for 2 years

The program is designed to prevent the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C among people battling substance abuse.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Madison County commissioners approved a plan to renew its syringe exchange program for two years in a 2-1 vote Tuesday.

The vote came months after commissioners failed to extend the program that aims to prevent the spread of diseases among intravenous drug users.

Commissioners voted to renew the program for two years. Commissioner Kelly Gaskill cast the no vote, while Commissioners John Richwine and Darlene Likens cast the yes votes, according to The Herald Bulletin.

The Herald Bulletin reports Gaskill expressed concern about the program after losing family members to drug overdoses.

Needle exchanges provide people with clean syringes to discourage needle sharing and reduce the spread of diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C. Aspire Health Indiana had been operating the program until last June, when it was placed in limbo after the commissioners did not vote on extending it.

Julie Foltz, Aspire's director of infectious disease, said the program would begin again Wednesday.

Jeremy Turner, who was representing the Indiana State Department of Health at a public hearing, said the state supports all counties with needle exchange programs.

"We have been working for 18 months to eliminate the spread of HIV in Indiana in 10 years. The syringe exchange programs are an important part of the program."

The Madison County Health Department started the county's exchange program in 2015. Aspire Health took over the program in 2018 when the the county council voted not to fund the program with local tax dollars.