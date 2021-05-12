Madison County officials searching for missing 4-year-old boy

Home video surveillance showed the boy walking away from the home alone around 1:30 a.m., according to the sheriff's department.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Madison County Sheriff's Department and other authorities are searching for a missing 4-year-old child Wednesday morning.

Officials said they started searching for a missing 4-year-old boy around 4 a.m. The child was originally reported missing at 2:30 a.m.

Authorities are searching for the child near State Road 13 south of I-69.

The child’s first name is Abdul and is described as about 3 feet tall and thin, wearing dark athletic pants and a green shirt.

Home video surveillance showed the boy walking away from the home alone around 1:30 a.m., according to the sheriff's department.