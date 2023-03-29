Madison County man killed in single-vehicle crash

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Madison County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Anderson Tuesday evening, police said.
The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. when a 2004 GMC truck traveling east on County Road 400 South near County Road 200 East veered off the road.
The truck traveled through multiple properties, hit a utility pole, went through a parking lot and then hit a tree in the 2500 block of East County Road 400 South, the Madison County Sheriff's Department said.
The driver, a 37-year-old Markleville man who was the only person in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.