Madison County man killed in single-vehicle crash

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday along East County Road 400 South, just southeast of Anderson.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Madison County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Anderson Tuesday evening, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. when a 2004 GMC truck traveling east on County Road 400 South near County Road 200 East veered off the road.

The truck traveled through multiple properties, hit a utility pole, went through a parking lot and then hit a tree in the 2500 block of East County Road 400 South, the Madison County Sheriff's Department said.

The driver, a 37-year-old Markleville man who was the only person in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.