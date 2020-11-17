Madison County coroner needs help identifying man who was hit, killed by truck

The man was hit by a truck in Muncie. He died at St. Vincent Anderson as medics tried to transport him to IU Health Methodist in Indy.

MADISON COUNTY, Ind — The Madison County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who died after being hit by a truck in Muncie.

The victim, a white male in his early 50s, was hit by a truck in Muncie Monday, Nov. 16. He was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, where he underwent intensive treatment before medics set out to transfer him to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. While in transport, the man became unstable and medics redirected to Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, where he died.

The man is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has thick white hair in a military-style haircut, a clean-shaven face, brownish-hazel eyes, dark eyebrows, and lighter pigmentation on his right hand.

He does not have any tattoos or piercings, and appeared to have had a missing upper right tooth prior to the incident. At the time of the crash, he was wearing sweatpants and a sweatshirt. He did not have any identification or personal property on him when he was hit.