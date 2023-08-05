Madison County car crash leaves one dead

The victim was traveling northbound in the 4400 block of South 50 West when he lost control of his car and struck a tree and a house.

PENDLETON, Ind. — One man has died after a car crash in Madison County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 5 in the 4400 block of South 50 West, which is a few miles northeast of Pendleton.

The victim was driving a 1998 Buick when he lost control of his vehicle. Preliminary information from police says that the car left the east side of the road, re-entered, and then left the road again on the west side.

The car struck a tree and then crashed into a nearby house. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation. No further information was provided.