x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Madison County car crash leaves one dead

The victim was traveling northbound in the 4400 block of South 50 West when he lost control of his car and struck a tree and a house.
Credit: WTHR

PENDLETON, Ind. — One man has died after a car crash in Madison County Saturday afternoon. 

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 5 in the 4400 block of South 50 West, which is a few miles northeast of Pendleton. 

The victim was driving a 1998 Buick when he lost control of his vehicle. Preliminary information from police says that the car left the east side of the road, re-entered, and then left the road again on the west side. 

The car struck a tree and then crashed into a nearby house. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The accident is still under investigation. No further information was provided.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Two people break into camper, paddle 12 miles down Blue River during meth-fueled excursion

Before You Leave, Check This Out