Southbound lanes of Madison Avenue closed due to water main break on Indy's south side

The southbound lanes of Madison Avenue between Pleasant Run Parkway and E. Southern Avenue are closed due to a water main break during Thursday's storms

INDIANAPOLIS — During the afternoon severe weather on June 29, a water main broke flooding the southbound lanes of Madison Avenue near Manual High School.

Southbound traffic was diverted onto Meridian Street via E. Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive while crews surveyed the damage.

By Friday morning, most of the road was torn up with a visible hole in the ground where the water main break likely occurred.

Motorists traveling in the northbound lane could see the progress being made by construction crews.

According to a statement from Citizens Energy Group given to 13News, they expect work to be completed quickly. Citizens expects the southbound lanes to be reopened by July 1 at noon.

Until then, crews will continue to divert southbound traffic onto Meridian Street via E Pleasant Run Parkway S. Drive.