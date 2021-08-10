Lynyrd Skynyrd adds Noblesville to cross-country tour

The rock band will perform at Ruoff Music Center Friday, Oct. 8.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Lynyrd Skynyrd isn't ready to call it quits.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rock band announced a "farewell" tour. Now, they're ready to hit the road for their newly titled, 30-show "Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' Tour."

"COVID turned our world upside down, and since that time, we have been talking amongst the band and realized that music has such a way of healing. Maybe it’s not our time to go, and maybe it’s our time to lift people’s spirits and lives and bring back some joy and happiness after so much turmoil this past year. We’re still standing, still keeping the music going," original band member Gary Rossington said in a message to fans.

Announcing the Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour with 13 brand new Skynyrd shows going on sale this Friday! Want to grab your tix before anyone else? Presale begins TOMORROW at 10am local with code: SKYNYRDBIGWHEELS. Many more dates already on sale – visit https://t.co/ukgftOADer pic.twitter.com/DT9AaYUHGn — Lynyrd Skynyrd (@Skynyrd) June 8, 2021

Lynyrd Skynrd will perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville Friday, Oct. 8 beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Presale tickets for fans go on sale Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. ET with the code SKYNYRDBIGWHEELS.

Lynyrd Skynyrd has had three songs reach the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100: "Free Bird," "Sweet Home Alabama" and "What's Your Name?"