x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

Luke Bryan to perform at Ruoff Music Center in August

The country star's "Proud To Be Right Here Tour" comes to Noblesville on Friday, Aug. 20.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country music star Luke Bryan is set to perform in Noblesville this summer.

The reigning "Entertainer of the Year" at the Academy of Country Music Awards is bringing his "Proud To Be Right Here Tour" to Ruoff Music Center on Friday, Aug. 20.

Dylan Scott ("My Girl," "Hooked") and Runaway Jane ("Buy My Own Drinks") are the opening acts on the tour.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 27 at 8 a.m. ET.

Bryan has had 24 songs reach the top of the Billboard country charts, including "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)," "One Margarita" and "I Don't Want This Night to End."

RELATED: Dave Matthews Band to play 2 shows at Ruoff Music Center in August

RELATED: Chris Stapleton's 'All-American Road Show' tour coming to Indianapolis