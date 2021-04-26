Luke Bryan to perform at Ruoff Music Center in August

The country star's "Proud To Be Right Here Tour" comes to Noblesville on Friday, Aug. 20.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country music star Luke Bryan is set to perform in Noblesville this summer.

The reigning "Entertainer of the Year" at the Academy of Country Music Awards is bringing his "Proud To Be Right Here Tour" to Ruoff Music Center on Friday, Aug. 20.

Dylan Scott ("My Girl," "Hooked") and Runaway Jane ("Buy My Own Drinks") are the opening acts on the tour.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 27 at 8 a.m. ET.