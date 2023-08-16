Lugar Tower tenants say AG involvement is a step in the right direction, not quite enough

An investigation found the Indianapolis Housing Authority and Bradley Company failed to provide basic necessities for tenants.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thomas Combs has had his share of issues while living at Lugar Tower Apartments in downtown Indianapolis.

"I've heard gunshots in the hallways. People have gotten shot. A lady overdosed outside my door two years ago. I found her dead right out there," said Combs.

Fast forward to today, Combs says problems still exist for many disabled, senior and low-income tenants there.

His air conditioning unit leaks.

"You gotta deal with a puddle of water. You risk slipping and falling," said Combs.

Combs says he can't get work orders filled.

"I have a work order in now for a refrigerator and this has been a work order I've had since 2019. They'll come out, patch it a little bit. I'd ruin $30-$40-$50 worth of food. They'll come out, patch it up again and this is a cycle that's been going on," said Combs.

That's not all. Combs says the building has mice and roaches, holes in walls and the fear of mold.

More than 40 tenants filed complaints with the Indiana Attorney General's Office detailing deteriorating conditions.

An investigation found the Indianapolis Housing Authority hired Bradley Company in December 2022 to act as the property management company for Lugar Tower Apartments. Six months prior, IHA managed the property.

The state found they both failed to provide tenants with:

Hot water for sporadic periods between June 2022-February 2023

Working elevators between June 2022-January 2023

Security at the front entrance

A clean environment, human waste was found in stairwells

The AG's office is now holding both parties accountable.

Bradley Company began making needed changes, like repairing non-working elevators, applying new paint, cleaning stairwells and common areas, adding new dead bolts to tenant's doors.

The company also added on-site 24-hour security. The agreement requires IHA to be compliant for 2 years.

IHA must also submit compliance reports to the AGs office every 4 months. But tenants like Combs tell 13News the agreement isn't enough.

Combs believes it's a move in the right direction.

"On paper it is. I just want to see it in practice," said Combs.

Jodi Velasco of Indiana Legal Services and Fran Quigley, clinical professor at the IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law is also representing tenants.

"As the Assurance of Voluntary Compliance states, it does not affect our clients' or other residents' rights to privately enforce their rights under Indiana law to safe and clean living conditions. So, our clients' litigation continues," said Quigly in an email to 13News.

"Why should I have to go through all this litigation just to have a comfortable place to live," said Combs.