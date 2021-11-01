Lowe's Contact Center hosting drive-thru interviews in hiring event Wednesday

You can apply early and drive up for an on-the-spot interview in your car.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lowe's is hosting a drive-thru hiring event Wednesday for Call Center employees.

It's from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Intech Park.

Lowe's is looking to fill 400 full and part-time positions at the Contact Center on Indy's northwest side.

Starting pay is between $15 and $18 an hour.

Lowe's said all of these positions are currently working remotely, but will return to the facility for in-person work in the future.