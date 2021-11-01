x
Lowe's Contact Center hosting drive-thru interviews in hiring event Wednesday

Credit: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
FILE - A customer covers face as he walks to a Lowe's home improvement store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lowe's is hosting a drive-thru hiring event Wednesday for Call Center employees.

It's from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Intech Park.

You can apply early and drive up for an on-the-spot interview in your car.

Lowe's is looking to fill 400 full and part-time positions at the Contact Center on Indy's northwest side.

Starting pay is between $15 and $18 an hour.

Lowe's said all of these positions are currently working remotely, but will return to the facility for in-person work in the future. 

To apply for a full-time position, click here. To apply for part-time, visit the site here

