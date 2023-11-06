Love Fest inspires youth in Indianapolis

A community initiative made up of a line-up of fun events has a goal to decrease violence and promote peace.

INDIANAPOLIS — Love and basketball. That's what the Dust Bowl Tournament is all about.

"Everybody out here we have different last names, but we are all family. We are just spreading the love man," said Kurt Moore , who is the founder of Str8up Mentoring Foundation.

It's an organization spreading love to the people they said need it most right now: the young people.

"We really need them to understand that we love them. So many of our young guys don't understand that somebody actually loves them," said Moore.

This is the tournament's third year. It's all part of the Love Fest - a community initiative made up of a line up of fun events with the goal to decrease violence and promote peace on the northeast side of Indianapolis, and the city as a whole.

"We want to eliminate all the anger and hate. With our city going through the violence and the nonsense right now the only thing that can conquer that is love," said Moore.

Some of the players said shooting hoops is the perfect way to get the message across.

"Stop the vioelence in the street. All lives matter basically is what I go by. So hooping is where it's at" said participant Maury Lewis.

"It' brings peace and a nice environement where everyone can participate, and little kids to older men. I think basketball brings everyone together in a peaceful way," said participant Ernest Barber.

Organizers said this is only part of the solution to changing the direction of the city. They said it's up to all Hoosiers to do their part.

"Things that will change their character, things that will change the way they see life or see themselves. This is what this is about." said Moore.

"If you're not part of the solution you're part of the problem. There's only two teams," said Troy Dumes, who is the Str8up Mentoring Foundation vice president.