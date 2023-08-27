Longtime WTHR reporter Kevin Rader inducted into 'Silver Circle'

Rader retired from WTHR in 2020 after over 30 years as a reporter.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The team at WTHR is proud to congratulate one of the best storytellers our station has ever had on being inducted to the "Silver Circle" of the Great Lakes Emmys.

Retired WTHR reporter Kevin Rader was honored Sunday with a "Silver Circle" award for his more than 30 years of journalism work.

Rader's career in journalism was masterful. No one could write with as much compassion, creativity, and credibility as he did. He retired in 2020 after 30 years at WTHR.

Throughout that time he earned more than 30 Emmy awards and shared so many memorable stories.

At the ceremony held Aug. 27 in Carmel, he was inducted into the "Silver Circle" — the highest honor from the Great Lakes Emmys.