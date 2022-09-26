Longtime WTHR employee Walter 'Butch' Bates passes away at 73

During his time at WTHR, employees who had an opportunity to fly with him all noted how professional he was and always put their safety first.

INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime WTHR employee Walter "Butch" Bates died on Sept. 22 at the age of 73.

Bates was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone that knew him.

As a child, he had an interest in aviation and, after graduating high school, enlisted in the Army. Butch learned to fly helicopters and became a decorated veteran serving in Vietnam and with the Indiana National Guard. He earned four distinguished flying crosses.

His time flying helicopters landed him a job at WTHR as a helicopter pilot. He helped cover breaking news and sporting events from around central Indianapolis for years before retiring. During his time at WTHR, employees who had an opportunity to fly with him all noted how professional he was and always put their safety first.

Butch is survived by his wife of 32 years, his children and grandchildren.

A celebration of life with military honors will be held Oct. 14 at First Baptist Church in Fredericktown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a service following immediately after.