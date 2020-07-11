Long wait to learn the winner of the presidential race? It was once the norm

Three days after going to the polls, Americans still don’t know who won the 2020 presidential election.

“I think everyone wants to know the result,” said Ted Frantz, a University of Indianapolis history professor.

175 years ago, there was nothing strange about a long wait.

“Almost always, they went to sleep not knowing,” Frantz said.

There no technology to count ballots back then, and ballots were cast differently.

“You didn’t even have secret ballots, and processes weren’t as transparent. They were even more obtuse and occluded. People really couldn’t see them,” said Frantz.

As for communicating the results, there was only the telegraph, and obviously no internet or cell phones.

“Telegraph did make it such that there was some communication, but the power was so distributed that it would be really hard to have it function in the way that we do now,” said Frantz.

The wait Americans are experiencing now was just part of the process back then.

“Really, from 1876 until 1896, when it was a very decisive election, the margins were so thin, they didn’t expect to know and so the pressure wasn’t on. They knew it was going to be protracted a little bit more,” Frantz said.

A wait these days is hard to imagine for some, in an age of instant news from around the world and same-day delivery of online orders. Yet the wait to learn the winner this year continues.