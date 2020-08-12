Crew digs through tons of trash to find Logansport man's wallet

A code enforcement officer led the effort to dig through 9 tons of trash to find the wallet that was accidentally thrown away in a pair of pants.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A Logansport man whose cash-filled wallet was accidentally discarded got it back last week after a crew waded through tons of trash and found it near the bottom.

Robert Nolte's wallet ended up in the trash Thursday after he asked a friend to throw out a pair of pants that were covered in paint. Nolte later discovered his wallet was missing and realized it had been in the discarded pants.

Our partners at the Pharos-Tribune report that a city code enforcement officer worked with a crew from trash-hauler Republic Services to find the pants, and the wallet, after digging through 9 tons of garbage that had been poured onto a concrete slab.

“I give thanks to Republic for letting us search like we did. They don’t have to let us. I’m thankful that we have a great working relationship,” Logansport code enforcement officer Johnny Quinones told the newspaper.

Quinones said the search was aided by some perfect timing, since Thursdays tend to be lighter collection days, meaning there was anywhere from 3 to 5 fewer tons of trash to go through.

Nolte said he tried to give Quinones a $100 bill as a gesture of thanks for his efforts to find the wallet, but he refused.

"Johnny, being the nice guy that he is, wouldn’t take the money. He just said, ‘God will do me better down the road,’” Nolte told the Pharos-Tribune.