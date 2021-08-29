Logansport neighbors share condolences for fallen hometown marine killed in Afghanistan

Logansport native Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in Thursday's bombing at an Afghanistan airport.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Neighbors in Logansport shared their condolences for their fallen hometown marine, Corporal Humberto Sanchez, who was one of the 13 troopers killed Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“He died doing what every noble soldier hopes to do, and that’s save lives,” veteran Steven Myers said.

Service and sacrifice are actions Myers knows well and proclaimed Sanchez a hero.

“There’s no greater sacrifice than to give your life for a human being. There’s nothing greater than that,” Myers said.

Neighbors showed their support for Sanchez and the other fallen service members by writing messages and lowering their flags to half-staff.

Myers said he feels for the family. Every military member knows the risk, but that doesn’t make it any easier.

“I couldn’t imagine. All my brothers and sisters, we all served. I couldn’t imagine getting that call,” Myers said.

Sanchez was just 22 years old when he died. Myers said losing Sanchez will not only leave a hole in his family but also the community.

“His family’s life will never be the same. What would his life have been like if he wasn’t killed? It’s gone. There’s no knowing now," Myers said. "His sacrifice is going to be another ripple in the pond of this community. It’s going to feel the effects, whether you knew him or not."

Myers said there is one thing that is undeniable: Sanchez made Logansport proud.

“This community can hold it’s head up high. It can hold its head up strong. It’s going to grieve. It’s going to mourn,” Myers said.