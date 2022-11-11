Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo

Police said the accident happened Friday morning at 2000 West Deffenbaugh St.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning.

Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International.

Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died.

The death is being investigated by the Kokomo Police Department, Howard County Coroner’s Office, and the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration.