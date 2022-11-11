Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning.
Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International.
Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died.
The death is being investigated by the Kokomo Police Department, Howard County Coroner’s Office, and the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
What other people are reading:
- Police investigate $12K theft from NBA player's downtown Indianapolis hotel room
- Remembering the Richmond Hill explosion 10 years later
- 'Overwhelming support' | Formerly homeless veteran works to help fellow Hoosier veterans
- Eli Lilly apologizes for parody tweet announcing free insulin
- 'A good chance Twitter will not survive': Musk ends remote work as staff quit, advertisers step back