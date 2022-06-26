Logansport officer, driver injured after police chase ends in head-on crash

This is the third time this weekend that a local law enforcement officer has been injured in a crash. And, in all three crashes, the other drivers were also harmed.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A Logansport police officer and another driver were injured in a head-on crash during a pursuit Sunday afternoon. This is the third officer to be injured in a crash this weekend.

The pursuit started in the 1800 block of Meadlawn Avenue at around 1 p.m. Officers were called to the area on a report of "suspicious activity," according to Lt. Brad Miller of the Logansport Police Department.

A man who was outside a home in the area saw police officers and ran into the home. Then a red car driven by 48-year-old John Marks, of Walton, pulled into a neighboring house's driveway.

When Marks saw police, he quickly backed out, running over a large rock at the end of the driveway and then speeding away on Meadlawn Avenue.

Officers chased Marks as he headed south on Meadlawn. During the chase, Marks lost control of his car, spinning it so it was facing northbound on Meadlawn.

Marks kept driving north and then crossed the center line of the road and hit a Logansport patrol car head-on, police said.

The officer who was in the car at the time of the crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later released.

Marks was taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital and then flown in a helicopter to another hospital for additional treatment. At the time of publishing, Miller said the police department didn't have information on exactly what condition Marks was in.

Miller said the crash is still under investigation and that further arrests are possible.

Friday: Deputy, driver injured in Johnson County

The first crash happened late Friday night, when Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said a driver failed to give a deputy the right of way and hit the deputy's marked car.

The deputy was driving a marked patrol car toward the Greenwood area, where the deputy intended to serve a civil order, at around 10 p.m.

The deputy was at the intersection of Worthsville and Collins roads when another driver turned into the path of the deputy and the two vehicles collided.

The deputy and the driver were both injured in the crash. However, Burgess didn't have information on the extent of their injuries.

Saturday: Trafalgar officer hurt, driver killed in crash during pursuit

Less than six hours later a pickup truck driver was killed and a Trafalgar Police officer was critically injured in a crash during a pursuit in Johnson County.

The officer, identified by the Trafalgar Police Department as Officer Dustin Moody, was sitting at the intersection of State Road 135 and County Road 300 South shortly before 3:30 a.m. when a pickup truck failed to stop at the intersection.

Moody followed the truck, turning on his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the truck.

The pursuit ended at a "T" intersection where the truck and Moody's SUV were unable to stop and both vehicles crashed into an embankment.

The truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Moody had to be cut out of his vehicle and was flown to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis with back, hip, leg and internal injuries.

He was listed in serious but stable condition, the sheriff said Saturday. The Trafalgar Police Department shared an update Sunday that said Moody is now in critical condition and requires surgery.

Officer Moody and his family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. He is still in critical... Posted by Trafalgar Police Department on Sunday, June 26, 2022