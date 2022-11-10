Logansport man kidnapped coworker, took her to remote area, then killed himself

Detectives believe Timothy Allen kidnapped the woman because he was infatuated with her.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Police said a woman is understandably "traumatized" after her coworker kidnapped her at gunpoint over the weekend.

The Logansport Police Department was called to a kidnapping and shooting around 6 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect, 49-year-old Timothy Allen, went to his workplace and kidnapped his coworker at gunpoint, Det. Brad Miller told our newspaper partners at the Pharos-Tribune.

Allen restrained his coworker, who has only been identified as a 31-year-old Logansport woman, then took her to a remote wooded area near the 1800 block of 18th Street.

When officers arrived, they found Allen dead. Investigators said Allen shot and killed himself. The woman he kidnapped was not physically harmed.

Detectives believe Allen kidnapped the woman because he was infatuated with her. After the incident, the woman was taken home to recover.

“Physically, she’s uninjured, but obviously she’s traumatized,” Miller said. “It could have been a lot worse. It’s not good, but it could have been worse.”