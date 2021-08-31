Logansport community honors memory, service of Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez

"A lot of sadness and our condolences go out to the family of Humberto and his friends and loved ones, as well as the other 12 service members who lost their lives last week," said Principal Matt Jones, Logansport High School.



Sanchez played soccer for the Logansport Berries. The team has a home match Thursday night and has invited his 2017 teammates to be part of ceremonies to honor his memory and remember his service.



Sanchez was also an art student and took several honors classes. He was one of six in his senior class to join the Marine Corps.



"We really try to get kids to do one of three Es," Jones said. "We want them to either enroll in a college or university, or enlist in the military or be employed upon graduation. We really strive to prepare them for one of those three Es. And the kids who do that middle E of enlist, boy, that is such a unbelievable thing that they can do for their country."



Cass County has impressive memorials honoring their own who have died in military service. Sanchez has earned his place among them.