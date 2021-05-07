Local scientists closely watching falling Chinese rocket

A piece of a rocket launched in late April is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere sometime this weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — The thought of a rocket plummeting toward earth is pretty scary for most people.

But not Dr. Carolin Frueh.

Frueh studies space debris at Purdue University and says she’s a little excited by the course of events involving a Chinese space rocket.

A piece of a rocket launched by China in late April is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere sometime late Saturday or early Sunday, according to experts and officials.

Frueh says she is not downplaying the threat but is keeping it in perspective.

“The probability that it lands on somebody’s head or somebody’s house is also small, so it’s likely that it will either plummet into the ocean or rain down in an uninhabited place,” said Freuh.

The falling debris from China's Long March 5B rocket is about 30 meters long and weighs about 46,000 pounds. Frueh says the rocket will likely break apart as it enters Earth’s atmosphere.

“It almost looks like a meteor or something. It’s going to heat up and then it disintegrates, parts of it, then it makes a shower over a certain region,” said Frueh.