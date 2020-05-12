Local music community mourns the loss of Ron Miner, aka 'DJ Indiana Jones'

"The sudden passing of Ron Miner, known as DJ Indiana Jones, has deeply shocked and saddened us. Indiana Jones has been a household name in the Indianapolis DJ community for over three decades and most recently was co-hosting nights on Radio Now 100.9. Jones was one of the original air personalities and DJ’s for Radio Now and has mixed on Hot 96.3 for over 20 years. He was taken away from us too soon and will be missed by all of us at Radio One Indianapolis and the entire Urban One family. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Ron’s family and friends."