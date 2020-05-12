Local music community mourns the loss of Ron Miner, aka 'DJ Indiana Jones'

INDIANAPOLIS — The music community is mourning the loss of a beloved local DJ.
Family and close friends of DJ Indiana Jones, aka Ron Miner, shared the sad news Saturday. Miner died of a heart attack.
He was a huge part of Indy's music scene. He has been a staple of the DJ scene for decades and also was a big part of charitable events. Miner even helped mentor young DJs.
Many people are remembering him as a legend.
Radio One Regional Vice President Deon Levingston released the following statement Saturday night :
"The sudden passing of Ron Miner, known as DJ Indiana Jones, has deeply shocked and saddened us. Indiana Jones has been a household name in the Indianapolis DJ community for over three decades and most recently was co-hosting nights on Radio Now 100.9. Jones was one of the original air personalities and DJ’s for Radio Now and has mixed on Hot 96.3 for over 20 years. He was taken away from us too soon and will be missed by all of us at Radio One Indianapolis and the entire Urban One family. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Ron’s family and friends."