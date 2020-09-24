Local man requests birthday cards to celebrate turning 100

An Indiana man about to celebrate a milestone birthday needs your help!

Bob Becker's birthday is tomorrow, Sept. 25. He's turning 100!

Bob was born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1920 and loves chocolate ice cream, potato chips, bus rides and looking at the countryside.

He married his wife, Martha Rose, in 1943 and they have four children together: Robert Jr., Margie, Julie, and the late Cynthia Becker.

Because of preventative measures in place due to COVID-19, he can't celebrate his upcoming birthday with family.

But his assisted living facility, Wickshire West Lafayette, wants to help.



They want you to send Bob birthday cards to help him celebrate.

You can mail one to the address below: