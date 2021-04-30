Local Love: Speedway small businesses centered around community

Less than 24 hours away from the official start of the Month of May, 13 Sunrise's Carlos Diaz is showing the town of Speedway some Local Love.

SPEEDWAY, Ind — Just a day away from the Month of May, 13News' Carlos Diaz went out to Speedway to show the city some love as they gear up for this year's Indy 500.

Carlos found lots of great local businesses with a big sense of community.

Studio 1432

Studio 1432 on Main Street in Speedway had its grand opening last weekend and hundreds of people from the town of Speedway showed up to show their support.

Studio 1432 is owned by Lane Warner who lives in Speedway.

Lane had a studio in downtown Indianapolis for three years, but she wanted to be closer to home so she opened Studio 1432 in Speedway.

She met her husband in Speedway and she doesn’t look at Speedway as being a town, she looks at it as one big family.

Lane says the support for local businesses has been better than she could ever have imagined.

They’ve sent her flowers and asked what they can do to help her! It's a true community coming together.

Three Sisters and a Trunk

Carlos found a boutique on Speedway’s Main Street where a local woman is making quite a fashion statement with her love of racing.

It’s very rare that the fashion world can be judged as simply black or white, but it is for Marie Hall because that’s all she carries -- black and white outfits!

Hall, the widow of a former Indy 500 driver, owns a boutique on Main Street called “Three Sisters and a Trunk” where she has all black and white fashions and racing memorabilia.

Hall got into the fashion world by doing some embroidery for some of the racing teams, and everything just grew from there.

Even if you’re not looking to buy Indy 500 inspired outfits, you should still drop by "Three Sisters and a Trunk" to check out all the racing collectibles Hall has gathered over the years.

There’s never any pressure to buy anything because Hall just loves visiting with customers.

Wyrk Space

What do you get when you take a more than 60-year-old building located directly across from the track? You gut it, you modernize it, and you rent it out? Well, you get "Wyrk Space."

Now the main tenant at Wyrk Space is the United States Auto Club so it has a racing vibe throughout the entire building, from the garage doors on one side of the building, to the cars inside.

The building is newly renovated with a rustic urban feel, with touches of Indy’s racing roots, but it’s also office space for many local businesses

And if you want to party, Wyrk Space says “come on in!”

They offer a blank canvas for you to create your perfect event.

When renting the space you have the ability to bring in your own food, as well as beverages and alcohol.

Daredevil Brewing Company

If you’re going to have a brewery just a few blocks from the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, it’s got to have a cool name and feel -- and Daredevil Brewing Company does not disappoint!

But when COVID hit, it gave the owners of Daredevil a chance to revamp their food menu to better serve the people of Speedway.

Now with fans back in the stands at this year’s Indy 500, Daredevil is ready to serve!

Daredevil Brewing Company is truly utilizing the two acres of land it sits on off Main Street in Speedway.

They’re currently putting together an outdoor stage for concerts this summer for all ages and they even have an area where you can enjoy some pizza and beer with your dog!

Speedway Runners Club

The Speedway Chamber of Commerce was looking for a way to encourage the people of Speedway to lead healthier, more active lifestyles, so chamber member Angela Cole started the Speedway Running Club six years ago.

Cole wanted to get like-minded people together to get out and run, so once a week (every Wednesday), Cole leads a group of men and women who all meet at Daredevil Brewing Company at 6 p.m. for a bonding run.

They had to shut down for a bit because of COVID, but they’re back together now and they’re having a great time together walking, jogging and running.

The Speedway Runners Club is running the Mini Marathon this year, even though there’s no official Mini Marathon this year.

On Saturday, May 8, the Speedway Runners Club is meeting in Speedway. They have a route picked out to run 13.1 miles which will allow you to full the virtual Mini Marathon requirements and you can have your fellow runners cheering you on!

Founders Grounds Coffee Company

A brand new coffee shop in Speedway is using the traditions of the track to truly stand out.

When Doug Boles from IMS heard that Founders Grounds Coffee Company was opening up in the shadow of the track, he said “As someone who consumes way too much coffee, this is pretty exciting!”

And with the Hulman family roasting the coffee for Founders Grounds, they’ve got a little bit of that Indy 500 spirit in every cup.

Did I say spirits? Yep, they’re in here too!

Marcia really wanted Founders Grounds Coffee to be opened in May in time for the race, but COVID delayed some of the construction, so now they’re hoping for a grand opening in June.

You can also check out some of the candles that they’re selling. And don’t even get us started on the fresh pastries!!

Speedway is for "Foodies"

When you think about food in Speedway, you might just think about the delicious tenderloin sandwiches at the track but this town is quickly establishing itself as a headquarters for "foodies."

There are two new coffee shops opening up in Speedway: Founders Grounds and Spark.

Daredevil Brewing Company just added specialty pizzas to their menu.

And if your looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, how about Fundae’s!

Fundae’s first opened in Whitestown in 2017, started by Indiana couple Donny and Kas Miller who loved how ice cream brings families together. When they wanted to open their second shop, they came right to Main Street in Speedway.

Remember when California Burger opened four months ago in Speedway?

Customers waited in line on 16th Street up to two hours, saying it was "worth the wait." Their burgers are made with the freshest meat and are still on high demand.

And then when we asked Hoosiers where to find the best plate of Nachos in Central Indiana, the overwhelming pick was Big Woods in Speedway. Their Pulled Pork BBQ Nachos must be experienced to be believed!

So whether it’s nachos, burgers, pizza, ice cream or coffee, Speedway is welcoming several mom & pop restaurants.

Parking cars to raise money

Carlos learned how truly connect the town is to the track, both emotionally and monetarily!

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that the Indianapolis 500 generates tons of money for the town of Speedway each year, but did you know that the simple act of parking cars during the race can help send students on their dream trips to Europe and it can help fund the Speedway High School Athletic Department for an entire season?

Carlos found out that when you stop you car in Speedway, that’s when the opportunities really begin.

Brian Avery, Athletic Director at Speedway High School, said people love parking at Speedway High School because they have a paved lot, so you don’t have to park in the mud and they open up the bathrooms at the high school, which is a huge convenience!

Avery said people tend to be very respectful because they realize they are parking on school grounds.