Local Love: Carlos Diaz shares the hidden gems of Greenwood

Born and raised in Greenwood, 13Sunrise anchor Carlos Diaz highlights south side restaurants, businesses and more.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Back in the mid-1970’s, Carlos Diaz' father, Armando Diaz, developed a neighborhood in the Center Grove area. Because he basically mapped out the land, he was able to name the neighborhood and the streets. So he named the neighborhood “The Villas” after the area he grew up in Cuba called “Las Villas.” He then named the streets after Carlos and his two brothers, Rick and Marc.

So if you live on San Ricardo Drive, San Marcos Drive or San Carlos Drive in Greenwood, you are part of the Diaz family!

That was one of the stories Carlos told Monday morning as part of the 13Sunrise "Local Love" theme.

Here are some others:

Roscoe's Tacos

Roscoe’s Tacos on Madison has been owned and run by the same married couple for 25 years, Roscoe and Rita Townsend.

You may remember that Rita and Roscoe were forced to close their taco shop earlier this year when the pandemic hit. But the demand was so huge on social media for Roscoe’s to return, they made it happen a few months ago.

Hoosier Brewing Company

Carlos grew up in Old Towne Greenwood. But his wife, Olga, is from Florida by way of Colombia. So some Indiana traditions are are a little odd to her. But Carlos said she’s a great sport, and that has never been more evident than when they celebrated their wedding anniversary in Greenwood by flinging axes across a room at a wooden target all night at the Axe & Tap - part of the Hoosier Brewing Company - which is one of the several new businesses trying to revitalize this part of Old Towne Greenwood. And as you can see, Carlos and Olga had a blast. And her aim officially scares Carlos.

Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza

Anyone who knows Carlos knows that his favorite food group is pizza. So when he heard 10 years ago that a gourmet pizza restaurant was opening up in the heart of Greenwood, he was impressed. and curios — and hungry.

Old City Park

Just a few weeks ago, Greenwood cut the ribbon on its newest outdoor public playground called “Old City Park” in the heart of Old Towne Greenwood. The centerpiece is a custom designed 23-foot cube tower. The tower is the first of its kind in Indiana, and one of only three in the country.

Surrounding the tower is a unique playscape designed to encourage co‐play between children and parents. The elements are distanced to allow ample space for safe play and interactions. The playscape allows visitors to experience the park from several different levels and aspects. Custom-designed urban porch swings were incorporated into the design as well, positioned to observe the playscape and overlook Pleasant Creek. There’s an 18-foot-wide promenade adjacent to Pleasant Creek, a custom climbing wall and, for younger children, a custom climbing net.

There’s a new pedestrian bridge, foosball tables; bocce ball courts, outdoor fitness equipment and more.

Tom's Barbershop

Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza has been satisfying Southsiders for the better part of the last decade. In some places, being in business for 10 years like Jockamo’s is quite an accomplishment. But just across the street, you’ve got The Suds and Tom’s Barbershop, which have been in business for a combined 100 years.

When Olga and Carlos moved back to Indiana four years ago, they brought their newborn son Dacio with them. And when it came time for Dacio’s first haircut, he dad to go to Tom’s Barbershop, because that’s where Carlos got his first haircut. That’s where thousands of southsiders have gotten their first haircuts over the past 65 years.

Owner Jeff Davis said his dad’s barbershop really took off in the 1950’s because they gave the best flattops in town. But 65 years later, they’re still cutting hair high and tight.

The Suds

Right next to Tom’s Barbershop, you find The Suds - the ultimate Saturday night hangout for not just southsiders, but classic car enthusiasts from all over the state.

After starting out as part of the Dog N Suds chain, they've changed the name. But the classic car tradition continues. Step back in time when the local drive-in was the place to be on a Saturday night, and all the cool cars were out in force. The Suds, which has been a Greenwood-based gathering place since 1957, hosts classic cars, trucks and bikes in their weekly shows. The Suds also serves up drive-in food, and the family-friendly event is open to the public.

The Greenwood High School journalism teacher who inspired Carlos

Every time he goes to a local high school to speak to students, Carlos always looks for the loudest kid in the class, says to that student, "Find a way to channel all of this energy into something positive."

That’s what journalism teacher Susan Edwards told Carlos 31 years ago at Greenwood High School.

An extremely outgoing young man, Miss Edwards molded Carlos into the person he is today.

Keeping her 50-year teaching streak going hasn’t been easy for Miss Edwards. She was forced to semi-retire back in 2015 when she was diagnosed with cancer. But she has fought that, and won. And now she’s back in the classroom because that’s all she’s ever wanted to do.