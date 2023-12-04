Local financial group collects donations for Whiteland

Volunteers continue to bring resources to Whiteland residents as the town recovers from a deluge of tornadoes that hit the area last week.

WHITELAND, Ind. — Indiana is in the second week of recovery after more than 20 tornadoes touched down in Indiana. Whiteland was one of the hardest hit communities.

On Wednesday, the community came together to collect donations for those impacted.

It was all hands-on deck at Bailey and Wood Financial Group in Whiteland. Organizers spent the morning preparing to give back to those in need.

"We're feeding the first responders, anyone effected by the tornado and anyone coming to help us raise funds," organizer Bailey Wood said.

Wood is one of many volunteers that assisted on Wednesday. She's setting up a community fundraiser put on by her dad's business, giving back to hundreds of Whiteland residents who may have lost everything to an EF3 tornado nearly a week and a half ago.

"We've been in this community for over 15 years now. I'm a third-generation Whiteland student. So our family, it's so impactful for us," Wood said. "For something like this to happen right in our backyard, you can literally see the destruction from where we're standing right now. So, for us, this is just something you don't really have to think about. It's just something you just do."

The free event featured music, food and an opportunity for the community to donate supplies and money. Some donated after seeing the story on 13Sunrise.

"Lacrosse Footwear already came down and gave us 102 pairs of brand new shoes and boots for those in need. Also, had a gentleman come down from Southport that saw it and donated $500 to get it started," Mike Wood said.

Those funds will be collected by the Johnson County Community Foundation and dispersed throughout the community.

Town leaders said they plan to discuss where they money needs to go most.

"This isn't going to be over in a month, so it's really a long-term recovery effort. We have a meeting on Friday to start that long term recovery process," said Carmen Young, community director for the Town of Whiteland.