Local family reacts after watching reading of Chavin verdict

Like millions of Americans, the Patton family hung onto every word of the verdict as it was read.

INDIANAPOLIS — People around the world were glued to their screens Tuesday as Derek Chauvin was convicted on all three counts in the death of George Floyd.

For many, it was a moment of immense relief.

13News was at the home of one Indianapolis family as they took in Tuesday's historic news.

Like millions of Americans, the Patton family hung onto every word of the verdict as it was read.

"I was nervous, I will be honest,” said Antonio Patton, Sr. “Many people was telling me they are going to find him guilty, but until I heard it for myself, I couldn't believe it was going to be true."

“It is surprising. Shocking,” said Kaiya Patton. “I wouldn't say happy or sad, just surprising."

15-year old Antonio Patton Jr. admitted the guilty verdicts made him feel good.



“He got what was coming to him, so I am glad,” he said.

Patton Sr. hopes the verdict sends a message to police he says get up every day to do their jobs the right way.

“It was necessary and justifiable for the community and people across the nation. To where if their colleagues are not about the right, they blow the whistle, they let them know this guy or this gal does not need to be part of our uniform, because it stains the guys who honor that badge every day," he said.

But are the guilty verdicts to answer nationwide calls for justice?

"Can you say justice has been served? If you are the family of George Floyd, never, because you can't get him back. For the people in the community, it is good to see all the charges stuck," said Patton Sr.