Local economist reflects on job market, unemployment numbers

INDIANAPOLIS — In central Indiana, hiring signs are everywhere — including at the State Fair.

With less than one month until the fair begins, there are still about 100 positions that need to be filled in areas such as parking, security, operations, tractor shuttles and education.

Its a scenario that mimics the labor shortage happening across Indiana.

In many cases, companies are offering sign-on bonuses to entice Hoosiers to work.

Macy's is also hiring about 300 full- and part-time workers at its seven stores throughout Indiana.

Kyle Anderson, an economist with the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, said a summer seasonal job may not entice those who remain unemployed.

"I think most people are looking for the right opportunity, and they're not going to take it unless they get that," Anderson said. "I don't necessarily think that maybe taking a job that you're overqualified for just temporarily is not the best thing for the long run health of the economy."

The pandemic shocked the economy and put millions of people out of work.

At the beginning of the year, unemployment in the U.S. was just over 6 percent.

Now, Indiana's unemployment rate stands at 4 percent for May — lower than the national rate.

Anderson said many people went back to school because they want better hours and better pay.

"During the summer, there is always increased or seasonal demand, and employers tend to look for workers more in the summer than in they do other times of the year," Anderson said. "I think as the fall rolls around, that will alleviate some of this excess demand for workers."