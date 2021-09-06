Local church creating first-of-its-kind COVID memorial

The pastor of Faith Presbyterian Church hopes it represents healing after a long, devastating year.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis church is creating the first known COVID-19 community memorial to honor people who have died from the virus.

Charlotte Lohrenz, who lost her mother to COVID last year, knows how difficult the pandemic has been on her community. Her church is hoping a community memorial for the victims will generate healing.

"I woke up and was like, 'Wait, it needs to be a COVID.' And I took that to the worship team, and they really liked the idea and saw the importance of it, but then, we took it to the governing council of the church, just sort of reporting," Lohrenz said. "And they said, 'Wait, this needs to be a permanent installation' to really recognize that we have kept looking back to the 1980, flu epidemic, and how many people died of that, and that there have not been memorials in other countries. It's just like we're moving on, and there needed to be suffering, those marks [to show] how significant this has been, not just to the individuals who have lost people, but to us collectively."

Rebecca Shipman is the artist creating the mosaic tile memorial.

"These flowers that are growing and living, and they are providing for the birds and creating life and beauty," Shipman said. "I understand that these are people, and I want to put love and joy, a day in their life. I understand it's hard to deal with, just to name, but I want their families to know that I am taking full weight of what's going on."

The church sits on the corner of 82nd Street and Hauge Road, and the memorial will be easily seen from there.

"We're hoping that it will be right there at the corner, set back from the corner a little bit. There's a lot of traffic that comes through here, and we now have a fully connected sidewalk. So, there's a fair amount of foot traffic, and we wanted it to be a public memorial, not like the church's memorial," Lohrenz said. "We want it to have public accessibility that somebody can see it when they're driving by and see it when they're walking by and can walk up to it very easily so that it feels like it belongs to everyone."

Lohrenz says it doesn't just have to be a family member that was lost to COVID to be included in the memorial.