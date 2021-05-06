Local businesses give back during Teacher Appreciation, National Nurses weeks

Thursday, Teacher Appreciation week and National Nurses week intersect, and some area businesses are saying thank you.

INDIANAPOLIS — The past year has been tough for everyone including nurses and teachers.

Nurses dealt with significant staff shortages at times during the pandemic and teachers have had to completely adjust how they go about their day-to-day work by switching to a virtual classroom.

Last month, when State lawmakers gave final approval on a $37 billion state budget, schools got a 4.5 percent increase in funding each of the next two years which raised the average teacher pay to $60,000 a year.

Thursday, Teacher Appreciation week and National Nurses week intersect, and some area businesses are saying thank you.

All day Thursday, Joella's Hot Chicken is offering a free meal for nurses and teachers with a valid ID.

"We can talk all day about the quality of our food, but at the end of the day, to us it's about that quality food and that family environment and we believe in that sense of family and that sense of community," said Joella's CMO Katie Wollrich. "That extends to giving our team members ways to give back, whether that's getting out in the communities or having people come in and serve them a free meal. We want this Joella's to be more than just a fast-food place, it's a place that they know we care about the community."

Dunkin Donuts is offering a free coffee to healthcare workers today with a valid ID and Chipotle is continuing to give out online codes to healthcare workers for a free burrito.

Through May 7, teachers can get 20 percent off at Buffalo Wild Wings.